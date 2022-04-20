2022 WC play-off: Sacked Nigeria assistant coach reveals why they lost to Ghana

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Immediate past assistant coach of the Nigerian football team, Emmanuel Amuneke believes the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the World Cup because they could not exploit the spaces left by Ghana during the World Cup playoff.



The former Barcelona player revealed injuries also hampered preparations, making it difficult for them to match Ghana in both legs.



"We simply did not exploit the spaces in the Ghanaian defence and take our chances when we had them. We lost most of the second ball, didn’t fight enough and basically were blighted by injuries," he told The Punch.



"Innocent Bonke who did well in the first leg missed the second leg due to injury and Frank Onyeka who also came in for the second leg suffered an injury after halftime in Abuja.



"When the Black Stars switched to a back five, we knew about that, we needed someone to sit in front of the defence as a shield and allow Oghenekaro Etebo and Joe Aribo push up forward to make up the numbers in attack with the wingers.



"After 10 minutes, the Ghanaians replaced their right-back and introduced another defender to make them six, which made it more difficult. We also switched to a back three, bringing on Sadiq Umar towards the end of the game after Odion Ighalo and Ahmed Musa had been introduced but there was no urgency in their play."



Ghana sealed qualification ahead of the Super Eagles after a 1-1 draw in Abuja, progressing via the away goal rule.