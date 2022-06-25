2022 WAFU Zone B U17 Championship: Nigeria beat Burkina Faso 2-1 to emerge as champions

Sports News of Saturday, 25 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria have been crowned Champions of the 2022 WAFU Zone B U17 Championship after seeing off the Burkina Faso U17 team with a hard-fought 2-1 victory.



The two youth national teams made the final after deservedly excelling as the two best sides right from the start of the tournament.



While Nigeria topped Group A, Burkina Faso also topped Group B to advance to the semi-finals of the tournament hosted in Ghana.



Today at the Cape Coast Stadium, the Nigeria U17 team locked horns with Burkina Faso in the final played under floodlight.



The first half of the contest created a lot of excitement for the fans in the stands while ending 1-1 at halftime.



In the first five minutes of the second half, Nigeria got a second goal after a mistake from the Burkina Faso goalkeeper.



With Burkina Faso failing to get the needed equaliser to get back into the contest, Nigeria has been crowned champions of the 2022 WAFU Zone B U17 Championship.



Burkina Faso goes home with Silva with Ghana earning the Bronze medal after beating Ivory Coast 3-2 in the third-place match.



