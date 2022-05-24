2022 WAFU U17 Cup of Nations: LOC to visit Oguaa Omanhene on Tuesday

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The 2022 WAFU U-17 Cup of Nations Local Organizing Committee (LOC) will pay a courtesy call on the Omanhene of the Oguaa Traditional area, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II on Tuesday, May 24.



The delegation will be led by LOC chairman Samuel Anim Addo alongside other members Ama Brobey Williams (Coordinator), Robert Duncan, Simon Ehomah and James Essifie.



A publication by the Ghana FA read: ''The visit is to seek his wise counsel ahead of the WAFU U-17 Cup of Nations and to solicit for his support for a successful hosting of the tournament in Cape Coast.''



The tournament will run Saturday, 11-24 June at the Cape Coast Stadium.



Seven countries; Cote D’Ivoire, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Togo, Niger, Benin, and hosts Ghana will be competing.



The winner will represent the zone at the 2023 CAF U17 Cup of Nations in Algeria.











