Sports News of Saturday, 12 March 2022

universnewsroom.com

2022 UG Games to resume without Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah Halls

Flyer of the Interhall games Flyer of the Interhall games

Senior Management of the University of Ghana has decided that, the suspended 2022 Inter-Hall Games should resume with the exclusion of Commonwealth Hall and Mensah Sarbah Hall.

The Games was suspended due to a clash in violence between Students of commonwealth hall known as “Vandals” and “Okpo mates” from Mensah Sarbah Hall after a volley ball game involving both halls on Saturday, March 5 2022.

In a Memorandum signed by Senior Assistant Registrar Arhizah Blay-Abiti, Management indicted that both halls should also be compelled to pay the damages resulting from the clash.

Read the full memorandum below: