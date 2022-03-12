2022 UG Games to resume without Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah Halls

Sports News of Saturday, 12 March 2022

Source: universnewsroom.com

Senior Management of the University of Ghana has decided that, the suspended 2022 Inter-Hall Games should resume with the exclusion of Commonwealth Hall and Mensah Sarbah Hall.



The Games was suspended due to a clash in violence between Students of commonwealth hall known as “Vandals” and “Okpo mates” from Mensah Sarbah Hall after a volley ball game involving both halls on Saturday, March 5 2022.



In a Memorandum signed by Senior Assistant Registrar Arhizah Blay-Abiti, Management indicted that both halls should also be compelled to pay the damages resulting from the clash.



Read the full memorandum below:



