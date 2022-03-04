2022 President Cup: Asante Kotoko look to defend title against Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: happyghana.com

The two Ghana Premier League giants will battle it out for the season's first silverware later today in the President's Cup to be held at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The game is a ceremonial one to honour President Nana Akufo-Addo.



The bragging rights will be at stake in this game after the last meeting between the two teams in the Ghana Premier League a few days ago ended in a stalemate.



The game will be graced by President Nana Akufo-Addo and other government officials and will see the two Ghanaian giants compete for the coveted trophy.



Asante Kotoko emerged winners in this game in 2019 and will be looking to defend their title against Hearts of Oak later today at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Heading into this crucial tie, the Porcupine Warriors are in top form, with Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum seeking his first trophy with the club.



Kotoko is currently on top of the league table and is 14 points clear ahead of their arch-rivals, Hearts of Oak.



The Porcupine Warriors also have the current leading top scorer in the Ghana Premier League, Frank Etouga Mbella, in their squad and the Cameroonian forward will be a major threat to Hearts of Oak in this game.



However, Coach Samuel Boadu is yet to lose to Asante Kotoko in any competition since joining the club.



Hearts of Oak have been inconsistent this season, and a chance to win this trophy can help revive their campaign.