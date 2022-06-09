2022 Kirin Cup: Abdul Mumin to miss tournament due to injury

Sports News of Thursday, 9 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian centre-back, Abdul Mumin will miss the 2022 Kirin tournament in Japan due to an injury.



The Vitoria Guimaraes defender was invited for Ghana's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers against Madagascar and the Central Africa Republic.



Mumin did not feature in the two games but traveled with the team to Japan for the four-nation tournament.



The 24-year-old will not be available for Ghana's game against Japan on Friday.



Meanwhile, Gideon Mensah, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, Abdul Mumin, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Osman Bukari, Joseph Paintsil, Denis Odoi, Elisha Owusu and Baba Iddrisu Mohammed will not be available for the game.



Kyereh and Iddrisu have been given permission to return to their clubs to begin formal talks with possible new suitors of their services as the summer transfer window approaches.



Abdul Mumin has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury he is carrying whilst Paintsil is sick and won't be available.



Bukari, Odoi, Owusu, Sulemana and Mensah also tested positive for COVID-19 which rule them out of the two matches.