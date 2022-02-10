2022 Ghana Cross-Country Championship launched

Sports News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 2022 edition of the Ghana Cross Country Championship has been launched with an objective to discover long distance runners for the 2023 African Games.



Athletes drawn from sixteen regions in the country are expected to partake in the 10-kilometre event scheduled for February 26 at Ada in the Eastern Regions.



Speaking at the launch on Wednesday, February 9, 2021, the Director-General of the National Sports Authority, Professor Peter Twumasi said that the objective of the competition is to discover new talents for the country.



He expressed optimism that the 10-kilometre race will help prepare Ghanaian runners and shape them for medals in next year’s continental games.



He said that the impact of previous editions of the competition are already being felt and that he is confident that Ghana’s reputation as leading country for short-distance competitions will be enhanced with the inclusion of long-distance events.



Professor Peter Twumasi further highlighted the sports infrastructure drive embarked on by government as helping unearth and groom not only football but sporting talents.



In a solidarity message delivered at the program, the chairman of the local Organizing Committee of the 2023 African Games, Dr Kwaku Ofosu Asare appealed to the media to embrace the competition and promote it.



At least six athletes from each of the sixteen regions are expected to participate in the competition.



To enhance the safety and credibility of the event, COVID-19 protocols will be instituted as well as doping test of athletes.



The prizes for the top three athletes will be given at a special ceremony at the Presidency. Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to grace the event.



