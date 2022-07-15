2022 FIFA World Cup: Uruguay to engage Canada in a friendly in September

Sports News of Friday, 15 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana’s group opponent for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Uruguay has scheduled a friendly match against Canada in September this year.



Both Uruguay and Canada will be present at this year’s mundial set to be staged in Qatar between November and December.



As part of preparations, the two football associations of the two countries have agreed to engage in a friendly before travelling to Qatar for the tournament.



Your most trusted football online portal in the country can report that the friendly game will be played in Vienna, Austria, on September 27.



It will be a period for friendlies due to the fact that FIFA would have given international break for national teams to have the chance to play some games.



Uruguay ranked 13th in the world will use the game to gear up for the world cup the following month.



In the group stage of the tournament, the South American side has been pitted in Group H to compete with Ghana, Portugal, and South Korea.