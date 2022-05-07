2022 FIFA World Cup: South Korea must prepare well and not look down on Ghana - Lee Cheon-soo

Sports News of Saturday, 7 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former South Korea forward Lee Cheon-soo has urged his outfit to prepare well and not underestimate Ghana ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



South Korea will take on the Black Stars on November 28 at the Education City Stadium in Doha.



This game will be South Korea's second game at the global shopwiece.



"I know that Ghana has been implementing a naturalization policy recently. The members are currently weak, but they are looking for players who play abroad," Lee Chun-soo said through his personal YouTube channel 'Li Chun-su [Lee Chun-soo]'



"It must be remembered that there is no country that is weaker than us in the World Cup. We must prepare well and not look down on Ghana." If they even become naturalized, there is a possibility that Korea and Ghana will advance to the round of 16.”



He added, "Of course, the organization will not be good. When naturalized players join, existing players who contributed to the World Cup may be dissatisfied. It is difficult to become a team,"



"He has a good physique and is flexible. As a soccer player, he has the best physical condition, so he needs to be careful."



"African players play soccer with the flow. When they score a goal, they celebrate and the atmosphere rises. From then on, they have the ability to score a lot."



Ghana's Group H opponent South Korea will play three friendly matches against Brazil, Chile, and Paraguay ahead of the World Cup in June.



South Korea will play Brazil in Seoul on June 2 before playing Chile and Paraguay on June 6 and 10, respectively.



South Korea are placed 29th in FIFA's rankings and they will be competing in their 10th World Cup in a row after finishing second in Group A in the final round of Asian qualification behind Iran.