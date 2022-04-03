2022 FIFA World Cup: Portugal coach tips Uruguay as favorites to win Group H

Sports News of Sunday, 3 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Portugal national team coach, Fernando Santos believes Uruguay have a chance of finishing Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup as leaders.



The European and South American countries have been pitted in the same group as well as Ghana and South Korea.



Speaking to the media after the draw in Doha, Qatar, Portugal coach Fernando Santos said “It’s like the [saying of] the glass half full and half empty. If we looked at the previous World Cup [they eliminated Portugal], Uruguay would be the favourite. If we look at the world rankings, Portugal will also be the favourite.”



The coach added “Ghana and South Korea have done a very strong course. Paulo [Bento] has made a very strong course.”



Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup will play its first match against Portugal before going on to play Uruguay and South Korea respectively.



The Black Stars of Ghana qualified to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after elliminating the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the playoffs.