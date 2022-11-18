2022 FIFA World Cup: Otto Addo has German, European mentality – Oduro Sarfo

Sports News of Friday, 18 November 2022

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

Head Coach of Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars, Otto Addo announced his 26-man squad on Monday ahead of the FIFA World Cup next week.



Famous ones like Jeffrey Schlupp, Joseph Paintsil, and Afena Gyan were omitted from the list. Goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott was also ruled out due to a finger injury.



Many Ghanaians criticised Otto Addo after he announced his final squad and challenged the eligibility requirements by which he chose his players.



In an exclusive interview on MYABC TV’s ‘Bekyere Mu’ show, Nana Sarfo Oduro, Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), stated that the Black Stars manager did what any European coach would have done.



Otto Addo, he claimed, is of Ghanaian descent, but his line of thinking is not African. He thinks like a German, which is where he grew up and received his training



“Although Otto Addo is a Ghanaian, he has German and European mentality,” he told Gordon Bediako, host of the show.



Nana Oduro Sarfo stated that the Black Stars coach spoke with almost every player before rejecting or selecting them. So the players who didn’t get called up began telling their friends and families about it, which sparked the uproar.



“ …He took his time to talk to players individually and explain to them why they were selected or not selected. In those cases, players who were not selected for the world cup tournament in Qatar told their families and friends and they started bringing it out,” he revealed.



He noted that despite being ranked the weakest team going into the tournament, Ghanaians should be confident that the Stars will function well.