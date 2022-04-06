You are here: HomeSports2022 04 06Article 1508603

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

footballghana.com

2022 FIFA World Cup: Eight top African referees selected for this year’s mundial

Bakary Gassama Bakary Gassama

World football governing body, FIFA has selected eight referees from the African continent to officiate during the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be staged in Qatar.

Among the selected referees is level-headed Gambian referee Bakary Gassama. The renowned match official was the centre referee when Algeria clashed with Cameroon last month.

Other African referees called on to represent CAF at the 2022 FIFA World Cup are Jean Jacques Ndala (RD Congo), Mustapha Ghorbal (Algeria), and Redouane Jiyed (Morocco).

The rest are Balmak Tessema (Ethiopia), Victor Gomez (South Africa), Janny Sikazwe (Zambia), and Maguette N'diaye (Senegal).

This year’s world cup is scheduled to be hosted in Qatar from November 21st to December 18th, 2022.

Africa will be represented by five countries including Tunisia, Senegal, Cameroon, Morocco, and Ghana.

 

