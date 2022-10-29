2022 FIFA World Cup: Current Black Stars have quality but inexperience may cost the team – Agyemang Badu

Sports News of Saturday, 29 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana national midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu is concerned that the inexperience of the current Black Stars team may cost the team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



According to him, unlike his time at the World Cup in 2014 when the Black Stars had a number of top and experienced players, it is not the same today.



He argues that with many of the regulars in the current national team not used to playing high-profile games with the Ghana senior national team, it could let the team down at the Qatar tournament.



“I have been saying this and I will say it again, 2022 we have quality players. Comparing our team 2014 to this one I think the only thing I will say is ours had well-experienced players.



“We had the likes of Kevin Prince Boateng, Michael Essien, Sulley Ali Muntari, Asamoah Gyan, Andre Ayew, Kwadwo Asamoah, Harrison Afful, myself so you could see there was a lot of experience,” Emmanuel Agyemang Badu told Radio Gold Talk Sport in an interview.



The Great Olympics midfield dynamo added, “We had tasted the African Cup, we had tasted a lot of high profile games like England national team, like Brazil and other high profile games like the qualifiers so looking at the 2022, yes we have good quality but a lot of inexperience.



“In the aspect that, most of them this is the first time they are going to taste the national team jersey especially.



“And they haven’t played qualifiers, they haven’t played in the AFCON Cup, they haven’t played in these high profile games so, inexperience wise yes but this team has qualities.”



Ghana will be one of five African countries that will play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The Black Stars have been pitted in Group H where they will face their counterparts from Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.



After Ghana’s shambolic showing at the 2021 AFCON, the new-look Black Stars is now made up of a lot of young players, new players, and a few experienced players.



