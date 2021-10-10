2022 FIFA WCQ: The most important thing is to get the result - Arsenal midfideler Thomas Partey

Sports News of Sunday, 10 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is happy to score for Ghana in their 3-1 win over Zimbabwe in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Saturday but says the most important thing is the three points.



Partey helped his side cruise to a comfortable victory on matchday three of the World Cup qualifiers at the Cape Coast stadium.



The result moves Ghana to six points from three matches after two wins and one defeat in the qualifying series.



“I feel good [about scoring] and especially because we were able to win the game,” Partey said at the post-match press conference.



“The most important thing is to get the result after a hard day and we have to be happy.”



Kudus Mohammed scored in the opening five minutes to give Ghana a deserved lead.



Although Knowledge Musona would equalize from the spot to draw level for Zimbabwe, a Thomas Partey and Andre Ayew equalizer, later on, powered Ghana to secure a vital 3-1 win at the end of the 90 minutes.