2022 FIFA WC qualifiers: Ghana to face Nigeria under new coach

Sports News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana in the game against Nigeria in the qualifiers to the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be under a new head coach, footballghana.com can confirm.



This is because head coach Milovan Rajevac has finally been sacked by the Ghana Football Association (GFA),



A communique from the GFA on Tuesday night said, “The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has decided to part ways with Black Stars Coach Milovan Rajevac.”



It explained that the decision follows the receipt of the Technical Report from the Coach, the Medical Report and the Report from the Management Committee following Ghana’s early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 tournament.



“The Executive Council after considering the three reports and engagements with key stakeholders has decided to end its relationship with Coach Milovan Rajevac and also decided that the Black Stars Management Committee be reconstituted.



“The Association would like to thank Milovan Rajevac and the Management Committee the very best in their future endeavours,” parts of the GFA communique also read.



Due to this, the GFA will now look for a new head coach for the Black Stars to prepare the team for the crucial doubleheader against rivals Nigeria in the final playoff of the African qualifiers to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.