2022 FIFA WC qualifiers: Ghana set to appoint new head coach to prepare for Nigeria clash

Sports News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana will in the coming weeks appoint a new head coach to prepare the Black Stars for the upcoming clash against Nigeria in the qualifiers to the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.



This follows the sacking of coach Milovan Rajevac after his poor performance with the national team of the West African country at the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



“The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has decided to part ways with Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac.



“This follows the receipt of the Technical Report from the Coach, the Medical Report and the Report from the Management Committee following Ghana’s early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 tournament.



“The Executive Council after considering the three reports and engagements with key stakeholders has decided to end its relationship with Coach Milovan Rajevac and also decided that the Black Stars Management Committee be reconstituted.



“The Association would like to thank Milovan Rajevac and the Management Committee the very best in their future endeavours,” a statement from the Ghana Football Association said on Tuesday night.



In the meantime, the football association says it will in due time announce a new head coach after making the necessary consultations.



The likes of George Boateng and Ibrahim Tanko are said to be candidates for the now-vacant Black Stars job.



The first leg of the meeting between Ghana and Nigeria is scheduled to be played in late March.











