2022 FIFA WC: We will prove to the world that we can compete with anyone – Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has assured that the Black Stars will put up a top performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The SC Freiburg man was part of the Ghana squad that cruised past Nigeria at the end of two legs earlier this year in March to qualify for this year’s mundial.



Looking forward to the upcoming tournament in Qatar, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh shared that he believes Ghana will one day win the world cup.



According to him, the Black Stars players that will make the final squad for the tournament will work hard to prove that the team is capable of competing with any side in the world.



“Yes! Ghana will receive the World Cup trophy one day. I anticipate a fun tournament. And I expect us to represent our country to the best of our abilities, demonstrating to the world that we can compete with anyone,” Daniel-Kofi Kyereh told GQ.



At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ghana has been pitted in Group H to face Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.



