2022 FIFA WC: Ghana goes into tournament as lowest-ranked team in Group H

Ghana has one final match to play before making a stop in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The Black Stars under tough circumstances after exiting the 2021 AFCON at the group stage managed to overcome the might of Nigeria to qualify for this year’s mundial.



Subsequently, at the draw of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ghana was placed in Group H.



In the group, the Black Stars have been pitted to face Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.



Ahead of the tournament next month, FIFA has released its latest ranking. A look at the qualified teams going to the tournament shows that Ghana remains the lowest-ranked of the bunch.



Going into the tournament as the lowest-ranked team in Group H as well, it now looks very unlikely for the team to enjoy any success.



However, coach Otto Addo and his Black Stars players will fight to advance past the group stage.



Group H – FIFA Ranking



Portugal (9th)



Uruguay (14th)



Korea (28th)



Ghana (61st)