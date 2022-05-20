2022 FIFA U17 WCQ: Ghana’s Black Maidens see off Morocco with a 2-0 win in Accra

Sports News of Friday, 20 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana female U-17 team has taken a big step towards qualifying for the 2022 FIFA U17 women’s World Cup after beating their counterparts from Morocco 2-0 on Friday afternoon.



Nicknamed the Black Maidens, the youth national team of the West African country today hosted the North African opponent at the Accra Sports Stadium.



In what is the first leg of the crucial playoff round of the qualifiers, Ghana dominated play and made sure it counted at the end of the 90 minutes.



On the matchday, the Black Maidens led at halftime courtesy of a strike from Stella Nyamekye in the 18th minute.



After recess, the hosts continued to control the game and scored a second through Nancy Amoah to record a vital 2-0 win at the end of the first half.



Ghana must now prepare for the return leg game. The Maidens are hoping to qualify for a record seventh FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup.