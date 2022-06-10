2022 FASU Games: Johnson Acquah clinch gold in Men's Singles

Tennis News of Friday, 10 June 2022

Source: Godfred Dampte-Larbi, Contributor

Reliable rackets man and Ghana number 2 seed Johnson Acquah roared again, but this time in a King's apparel.



The University of Education, Winneba, student-athlete bamboozled fans with another masterclass as he defeated the determined Emmanuel Wettey of the University of Ghana 6-3, 6-2.



The UEW star was decorated with a gold medal in style, as he completed the tournament without dropping a set in the 6 games played 'en route' to the finals.



In a post-match reaction, the Ghanaian star revealed to Tenolf media that he employed a superior strategy to that of his competitors.



"I tried to manage the court and made my opponents feel very uncomfortable with a slice serves from the AD court, and kick serves to the backhand of the opponents, making it very difficult for them to return."



Johnson's tactical intent made the reading of the ball quite tough for opponents, constantly forcing errors from other players.



The mix of technique and the variation in the strategy made the UEW man very unpredictable and contributed to the historic journey gold finish. The champion was quick to rebut any comments about the standard of play.



" I don't think the standard was low, Not at all, the North Africans especially are very good, and the Ghanaian teams did well."



A gold finish implies that Ghana number 2 will be eligible for the 2022 Universiade games scheduled for China in a few months to come.