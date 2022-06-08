You are here: HomeSports2022 06 08Article 1556645

Tennis News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: Godfred Dampte-Larbi, Contributor

2022 FASU Games: Acquah cruises to semis with audacious win over Fahmy in Men's Singles

Johnson Acquah (right) and Mahmoud Ahmed Fahmy (left) of American University Cairo Johnson Acquah (right) and Mahmoud Ahmed Fahmy (left) of American University Cairo

University of Education, Winneba, produced yet another masterclass in the Men's singles when Ghanaian tennis player, Johson Acquah, took to court 2 at the Kenyatta University.

The Ghana number 2 seed was on the brink of qualification, needing just one more win to pick up an automatic slot in group B, to the semi-final of the tennis Men's singles at the 2022 FASU games, and the Ghanaian did just that.

Acquah rose to the occasion and sealed a 6-2, 6-1 victory against Mahmoud Ahmed Fahmy of the American University Cairo, in two straight sets despite a careful start, to the game.

Johnson Acquah has been on an incredible run, having won his first two games by 6-0, 6-0 margins.

