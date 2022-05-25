2022 CHAN: Annor Walker to name 5 Hearts of Oak players in Black Stars B squad - Reports

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 May 2022

CAF postpones 2020 CHAN tournament to 2021



CAF reschedules 2022 CHAN tournament to 2023



Algeria to host 2023 CHAN tournament



Black Stars B head coach, Annor Walker, is reportedly set to name five Hearts of Oak players in his squad for the upcoming 2022 Championship of African Nations qualifiers.



According to reports, the Phobians who made the cut include, Defender Mohammed Alhassan, goalkeeper Richard Atta, forward Daniel Afriyie Barnie, midfielder Ibrahim Salifu and Seidu Suraj.



The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) is set to hold the draw for qualifiers on Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Cairo.



Ghana, two times silver medalist have missed out in the last three editions. Ghana's last played in the competition in 2014, when they lost 4-3 on penalties to Libya.



The 2022 edition of the tournament which will be played in 2023 will be hosted by Algeria. It is scheduled to commence from January 8 to January 31, 2023.



Originally, the tournament was slated to come off from July 10 to 1 August 2022. But due to the COVID-19, the 2020 edition was played in 2021 which has seen the 2022 edition moved to 2023.



Only local-based players are eligible to participate in the tournament.





