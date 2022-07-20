2022 CAF Awards: Hasaacas Ladies in final three clubs shortlist for Women’s Club of the Year

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Hasaacas Ladies are in contention for the Women's Club of the Year at the 2022 CAF Awards.



The former Ghanaian champions will have to beat off competition from South African club Mamelodi Sundowns and AS FAR from Morocco to win the prize.



The 2022 CAF awards will take place in Rabat, Morocco, on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 19:00 GMT.



Hasaacas Ladies had a decent year in review and have therefore been named in the final three clubs set to battle it out for the award.



Hasaacas Ladies dominated the local scene in the 2020/21 season, winning both the Women's Premier League and the FA Cup.



They also won the WAFU B tournament and went on to finish second in the maiden edition of the CAF Women's Champions League.



The Ghanaian giants reach the final of the competition in Egypt but were unable to beat South African club Mamelodi Sundowns for the trophy.



Mamelodi Sundowns inflicted a 2-0 win over Hasaacas Ladies to clinch the title.



Meanwhile, Doris Boaduwaa and Evelyn Badu, both Hasaacas Ladies stars, are among three final nominees for Women's Young Player, with Badu also nominated for Women's Interclub Player of the Year.