2022 AWCON qualifiers: We are well prepared- Black Queens coach ahead of Nigeria clash

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Queens head coach, Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo, says the team is well prepared to face the Super Falcons of Nigeria in the 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations qualifier.



The Black Queens come up against the defending 2018 AWCON champions in this first leg encounter to be played at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena.



Speaking ahead of the game, the former Ghana defender said the team is well poised to pick a good result.



"So far we are prepared for the game. When Nigeria is meeting Ghana, it is like two top Ghana Premier League teams Kotoko and Hearts but that notwithstanding, we are well prepared."



“I have psyched the girls in such a way that our approach is not going to be in a rush but rather to take things in a very calm manner and play as we all know Ghana. In a nutshell, we are doing well and poised for the game."



She added: "We are also pleading with Ghanaians to support us in prayers."



The Black Queens will host the Super Falcons in the return leg scheduled for the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 24, 2021.