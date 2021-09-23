2022 AWCON qualifiers: Accra Sports Stadium to host Ghana vs. Nigeria clash

Sports News of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Source: footballghana.com

The Accra Sports stadium will host Ghana’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Nigeria.



The 2nd leg tie will come off on Sunday, October 24, 2021.



In a related development, the Confederation of African Football has appointed Zomadre Sonia Kore from Cote D’Ivoire as the referee for the epic clash.



Sonia Kore will be assisted by compatriots Kossonoux Denise Akoua (Assistant I), Ndeko Edwige Appia (Assistant II) and Zongbossi Beatrice Béatrice Gouchoedou from Benin (Fourth Official).



Latré-Kayi Edzona LawsonHogban from Togo will serve as the Match Commissioner while Ghana’s Christiana Baah works as COVID-19 Officer.



The game is scheduled for 16:00Hrs kick-off at the Accra Sports stadium.



The winner of the two legs will qualify for the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.



