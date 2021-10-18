2022 AWCON qualifier: Black Queens to depart for Nigeria on Monday

Sports News of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana's Black Queens will depart to Nigeria on Monday ahead of the first leg of the 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifier against the Super Falcons on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.



Head coach Mercy Quarcoo-Tagoe has named a 22 man squad for the game with Captain of the side Elizabeth Addo missing from the list.



President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has charged the Black Queens to secure victory over Nigeria and book a place in next year’s Africa Women’s Nations Cup.



"Thanks to the Technical team for the importance you have placed on this assignment. And to my beautiful players you have really made me happy. Just like before, you have sacrificed and comported yourselves to this level thank you," he said.



"God willing tomorrow you are leaving for a country you’re so much familiar with. Our opponent is one that we must triumph over by all means available and given the level of preparation you have had from Prampram to Nigeria and back to Prampram and to this camping base, I believe you have some fair preparation including training more on the Astro Turf."



"Nigeria has given us lot of problems in the past same way we also have been their nightmare in the past too."



"We all have a fresh platform to give each other more problems but I believe with the quality of players we have, we can face any opponent and win."



"It does not mean we do not respect Nigeria. They are gifted physically and we are also gifted technically and I have a firm believe that we will go in there and make ourselves and Ghana proud."



"Let’s go in there and play for one another and most importantly stay together. In challenging moments when the game is tough for us when we stay together we will win’’. President Simeon-Okraku added.



The Black Queens will host Nigeria in the second leg in a week's time at the Accra Sports Stadium.