2022 AWCON Qualifiers: 'We had a good preparation against Nigeria' - Black Queens Goalkeeper

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: GNA

Black Queens goalkeeper, Fafali Dumehasi has said the team had adequate preparation ahead of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifier against the Super Falcons of Nigeria.



Ghana beat Nigeria 1-0 in the return encounter in Accra yesterday but failed to qualify to the next stage of the qualifiers following a 2-0 defeat to their perennial rivals in the first leg.



Speaking to the media after the match, Dumehasi, who plays for Ghana’s Police Ladies’ FC said the team had enough preparation ahead of the crucial encounter, however, were unable to qualify due to hard luck on their side.



She said, “The preparation was okay and it was evident in our play on the field. We did well but unfortunately luck was not on our side. We had good preparations ahead of the qualifiers against Nigeria”.



Ghana missed out on the 2022 AWCON to be staged in Morocco and would have to wait for 2024.