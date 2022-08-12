2022/23GPL: Hearts start campaign with tough trip to Dormaa to face Aduana

Sports News of Friday, 12 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has released the fixtures for the 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League season.



Through the release published on the website of the Ghana FA, it has been confirmed that Hearts of Oak will travel to Dormaa to face off with Aduana Stars in the opening week.



The bitterest rivals of the club, Asante Kotoko will on matchday 1 of the new league season play host to newcomers Nsoatreman FC in what should be an easy game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



“Asante Kotoko will get the season underway at the Baba Yara stadium where they host newly promoted Nsoatreman FC while rivals Accra Hearts of Oak trek to Dormaa to face Aduana FC at the Agyeman Badu Park,” a GFA statement said on Thursday night.



Find more in the Ghana FA release below:



League Champions Asante Kotoko SC will open their season at home while Accra Hearts of Oak open the season with an away fixture.



New boys Samartex 1996, Nsoatreman FC, Kotoku Royals and Tamale City have some tough battles up their sleeves.



Asante Kotoko will get the season underway at the Baba Yara stadium where they host newly promoted Nsoatreman FC while rivals Accra Hearts of Oak trek to Dormaa to face Aduana FC at the Agyeman Badu Park.



Kotoku Royals FC will play their first ever Premier League game at home against Accra Lions FC. At Ainyinase, Karela United FC will battle new entrants Tamale City FC while Samartex 1996 trek up north to face Real Tamale United.



Due to Television broadcast schedules, match dates for respective fixtures will be made public in due course.