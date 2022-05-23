2022/23 Women's Champions League: CAF sets deadline for submission of clubs

Sports News of Monday, 23 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has set a deadline of Sunday, May 29, 2022, for federations to submit the names of clubs that will represent them in the 2022/23 Women's Champions League.



Hasaacas Ladies won the WAFU B qualifiers in Ivory Coast last year before going on to win the tournament in Egypt.



The Ghanaian champions worked their magic to reach the Champions League final, where they were defeated by Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa.



Ghana has yet to submit a candidate for next season's Champions League, but efforts are being made to meet the deadline, as the 2021/22 Women's Premier League season concludes on Saturday, May 28 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The winner will represent Ghana in the CAF Women's Champions League.