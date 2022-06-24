2022/23 GPL season will break in Nov. - Dec. for World Cup - GFA

Sports News of Friday, 24 June 2022

Source: GNA

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League (GPL) will start on September 12, 2022.



According to the GFA, the new date was agreed upon after an Executive Council Meeting.



A statement on GFA's website said that the Champion of Champions clash between the winner of the GPL and MTN FA Cup would be played on September 4, 2022, while the fixtures for GPL would be announced on July 26, 2022.



The GFA further stated that there would be a break in November and December to make way for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in which the Black Stars of Ghana would be taking part.



It added that dates for the Division One League and the Women's Premier League would be announced soon.