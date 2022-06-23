2022/23 GPL season to commence on September 9

Sports News of Thursday, 23 June 2022

The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League will kick off on the weekend of Friday, September 9 to Monday, September 12, 2022, across all nine Premier League centres.



This follows the approval of the plan for the 2022-23 football season by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



An earlier release has September 4, 2022, as the date for the Champion of Champions to be honoured ahead of the new league season.



League fixtures for the upcoming season are scheduled to be released by Tuesday, July 26, 2022, to enable clubs to prepare adequately for the season.



It will be recalled that the dates for registration of players have already been communicated to Premier League clubs, Division One League clubs, and the Women’s Premier League clubs.



It must also be noted that the calendar will make room for a break in November and December 2022 for FIFA World Cup in Qatar, as required by FIFA for all qualified Member Associations.



Asante Kotoko won the Premier League title last season.