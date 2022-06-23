2022/23 GPL fixtures to be released on July 26

Sports News of Thursday, 23 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that the 2022/23 Premier League fixtures will be released by Tuesday, July 26, 2022.



This is to enable clubs to prepare adequately for the upcoming season which kicks off on the weekend of Friday, September 9 to Monday, September 12, 2022, across all nine Premier League centers.



Earlier, the GFA confirmed that September 4, 2022, will be the date for the Champion of Champions to be honoured ahead of the new league season.



It will be recalled that the dates for registration of players have already been communicated to Premier League clubs, Division One League clubs, and the Women’s Premier League clubs.



It must be noted also that the calendar will make room for a break in November and December 2022 for FIFA World Cup in Qatar as required by FIFA for all qualified Member Associations.



Asante Kotoko was crowned champions of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League at the Baba Yara Sports stadium, having thrashed Elimina Sharks 3-0 in their penultimate game.



By virtue of winning the league, Asante Kotoko will play in the 2022/23 TotalEnergies CAF Champions League as Ghana’s sole representative in Africa’s flagship club competition.