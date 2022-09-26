2022/23 GPL: Week 3 Match Report - Aduana Stars 2-2 Samartex

Sports News of Monday, 26 September 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Ogya Boys scored twice in the second half to cancel newly-promoted side's two-goal lead as the matchday three fixture ended 2-2 at full-time at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday.



Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin made only one change to the team that beat King Faisal Babes 3-2 in Kumasi last Monday as he handed a debut to Isaac Mintah who replaced Solomon Aboagye.



Experienced midfielder Nelson Ladzagla was brought on in the second half to make his home debut.



Samartex coach Henry Wellington made a couple changes to the squad that drew 1-1 with Berekum Chelsea in the last game.



Eric Bosomtwi and Ibrahim Larry Sumaila who sustained an injury against Chelsea paved way for the inclusions of Gabriel Appiah and Ebenezer Acquah.



Samartex drew the first blood of the match in the 28th minute after getting a majority share of ball possession. Midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh scored his very first goal for the Timber Boys to put them ahead.



Seidu Abubakar grabbed his second goal of the campaign and in a consecutive match to double the lead for Samartex in the three minutes from the break.



Aduana with an improved performance after restart pulled back through winger Sam Adams in the 54th minute.



Midfielder Kwame Adom Frimpong scored again this season to level matters for the home side in the 79th minute as they preserved their unbeaten start.