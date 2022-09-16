2022/23 GPL: King Faisal set to appoint ex-Ebusua Dwarfs head coach as new manager

Sports News of Friday, 16 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

According to a report filed by OTEC Sports Ghana Premier League outfit, King Faisal is set to appoint former Ebusua Dwarfs and Ashanti Gold coach Ernest Thompson Quartey as their new head coach.



The Kumasi based club commenced their 2022/23 Ghana Premier League campaign with a defeat against Berekum Chelsea.



The Insah Allah lads were beaten 2-0 at the Golden City Park in Berekum on Monday.



King Faisal will face Aduana FC at home on the 19th of September and coach Ernest Thompson Quartey will likely be on the bench to manage his team.



Ernest Thompson Quartey will be tasked to improve the club's fortunes in the league.