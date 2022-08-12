2022/23 GPL: Champions Asante Kotoko face Nsoatreman FC on matchday 1

Sports News of Friday, 12 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko will open the defense of the Ghana Premier League title next season with a match against newcomers Nsoatreman FC.



This has been confirmed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in an official statement on its website.



Meanwhile, MTN FA Cup winners for last season Hearts of Oak will also lock horns with Aduana Stars in a tough away match on the opening weekend of the 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League season.



“Asante Kotoko will get the season underway at the Baba Yara stadium where they host newly promoted Nsoatreman FC while rivals Accra Hearts of Oak trek to Dormaa to face Aduana FC at the Agyeman Badu Park,” a GFA statement said on Thursday night.



Find more in the Ghana FA release below:



New boys Samartex 1996, Nsoatreman FC, Kotoku Royals and Tamale City have some tough battles up their sleeves.



Kotoku Royals FC will play their first ever Premier League game at home against Accra Lions FC. At Ainyinase, Karela United FC will battle new entrants Tamale City FC while Samartex 1996 trek up north to face Real Tamale United.



Due to Television broadcast schedules, match dates for respective fixtures will be made public in due course.







