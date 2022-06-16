2022/2023 EPL: Check out the first five fixtures of Ghanaian players in England

Sports News of Thursday, 16 June 2022

The English Premier League has released the fixtures for the 2022/2022 league season.



13-time champions Arsenal will kickstart the new Premier League season with a home game at the Emirates Sports Stadium in a London derby on Friday, August 5, 2022.



Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspurs will play their opening game on Saturday, August 6 while Liverpool will begin their campaign with an away game against Fulham.



The two Manchester clubs, United and City will also play their opening games on Sunday, August 7, 2022.



Four Ghanaians, Thomas Partey and Eddie Nketiah for Arsenal and Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp will feature in the opening game of the upcoming season.



Today we look at the first five fixtures of the Ghanaian Players who will be featuring in the 2022/2023 English Premier League.



Thomas Partey and Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal), Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea), Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) and Tariq Fosu for Brentford.



Below are the fixtures:



Arsenal



Crystal Palace v Arsenal



Arsenal v Leicester



AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal



Arsenal v Fulham



Arsenal v Aston Villa



Chelsea



Everton v Chelsea



Chelsea v Spurs



Leeds v Chelsea



Chelsea v Leicester



Southampton v Chelsea



Crystal Palace



Crystal Palace v Arsenal



Liverpool v Crystal Palace



Crystal Palace v Aston Villa



Man City v Crystal Palace



Crystal Palace v Brentford



Leicester City



Leicester v Brentford



Arsenal v Leicester



Leicester v Southampton



Chelsea v Leicester



Leicester v Man Utd



Brighton and Hove Albion



Man Utd v Brighton



Brighton v Newcastle



West Ham v Brighton



Brighton v Leeds



Fulham v Brighton



Brentford



Leicester v Brentford



Brentford v Man Utd



Fulham v Brentford



Crystal Palace v Brentford