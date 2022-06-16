You are here: HomeSports2022 06 16Article 1562486

Sports News of Thursday, 16 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2022/2023 EPL: Check out the first five fixtures of Ghanaian players in England

The English Premier League has released the fixtures for the 2022/2022 league season.

13-time champions Arsenal will kickstart the new Premier League season with a home game at the Emirates Sports Stadium in a London derby on Friday, August 5, 2022.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspurs will play their opening game on Saturday, August 6 while Liverpool will begin their campaign with an away game against Fulham.

The two Manchester clubs, United and City will also play their opening games on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

Four Ghanaians, Thomas Partey and Eddie Nketiah for Arsenal and Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp will feature in the opening game of the upcoming season.

Today we look at the first five fixtures of the Ghanaian Players who will be featuring in the 2022/2023 English Premier League.

Thomas Partey and Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal), Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea), Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) and Tariq Fosu for Brentford.

Below are the fixtures:

Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Arsenal v Leicester

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal

Arsenal v Fulham

Arsenal v Aston Villa

Chelsea

Everton v Chelsea

Chelsea v Spurs

Leeds v Chelsea

Chelsea v Leicester

Southampton v Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Man City v Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace v Brentford

Leicester City

Leicester v Brentford

Arsenal v Leicester

Leicester v Southampton

Chelsea v Leicester

Leicester v Man Utd

Brighton and Hove Albion

Man Utd v Brighton

Brighton v Newcastle

West Ham v Brighton

Brighton v Leeds

Fulham v Brighton

Brentford

Leicester v Brentford

Brentford v Man Utd

Fulham v Brentford

Crystal Palace v Brentford