2022/2023 EPL: Check out the first five fixtures of Ghanaian players in England

Sports News of Thursday, 16 June 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The English Premier League has released the fixtures for the 2022/2022 league season.
13-time champions Arsenal will kickstart the new Premier League season with a home game at the Emirates Sports Stadium in a London derby on Friday, August 5, 2022.
Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspurs will play their opening game on Saturday, August 6 while Liverpool will begin their campaign with an away game against Fulham.
The two Manchester clubs, United and City will also play their opening games on Sunday, August 7, 2022.
Four Ghanaians, Thomas Partey and Eddie Nketiah for Arsenal and Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp will feature in the opening game of the upcoming season.
Today we look at the first five fixtures of the Ghanaian Players who will be featuring in the 2022/2023 English Premier League.
Thomas Partey and Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal), Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea), Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) and Tariq Fosu for Brentford.
Below are the fixtures:
Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Arsenal v Leicester
AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal
Arsenal v Fulham
Arsenal v Aston Villa
Chelsea
Everton v Chelsea
Chelsea v Spurs
Leeds v Chelsea
Chelsea v Leicester
Southampton v Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Man City v Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace v Brentford
Leicester City
Leicester v Brentford
Arsenal v Leicester
Leicester v Southampton
Chelsea v Leicester
Leicester v Man Utd
Brighton and Hove Albion
Man Utd v Brighton
Brighton v Newcastle
West Ham v Brighton
Brighton v Leeds
Fulham v Brighton
Brentford
Leicester v Brentford
Brentford v Man Utd
Fulham v Brentford
Brighton v Leeds
Crystal Palace v Brentford