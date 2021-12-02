2021 PGA Golf Championship: Compete fairly - Alfred Baku to golfers

Sports News of Thursday, 2 December 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

Executive Vice President and head of Gold Fields West Africa, Alfred Baku has urged Golfers in the ongoing 2021 Gold Fields PGA Golf Championship to achieve success on merit.



The 8th Edition of the annual Gold Fields PGA Golf Championship Teed Off on Wednesday with over 40 regular professional and senior golfers participating. The tournament which will last for four days has the finest golfers in the country jostling for the ultimate prize and the bragging right.



And Mr. Alfred Baku wants participants to be disciplined on the course and win on merit.



‘I know all of you will like to take the GHS 40,000.00 home which is great it makes the competitions go higher but please win it on merit.



‘I'm going to walk the 18 with the last group on Saturday so if you want me to come and see your game try and be in the top three because I want to also see the course.



‘What I will advise all of you [Golfers] is don't go with the same ball please check before you [Golfers] start so as no one can cheat you [Golfers].’



Former winner Vincent Torgah set a new record course score in the first round with 63 that’s -9 under course par a result better than any other player’s result in round one since the Championship began.



‘If I look at the top five you can see that most of the top five players are under the course par and I'm highly impressed



Since we started this course, we had a record score from no other person than Vincent Torgah.



You [Vincent Torgah] have a special package from us and I have a personal gift which is special. But it's based on a condition that if you are able to maintain the lead throughout the Championship and win,’ Alfred Baku added.



Emos Koblah of Achimota, Prince Amposah Quaning from Obuasi came joint second after -3 course par as standard Scratch Score (SSS).



In the senior’s category, Akwasi Prempeh lead the board after playing a level course par, better than second Charles Chichi with +2.



The championship enters the third day tomorrow with keenly context attitude as everyone wants to win.



