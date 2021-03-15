BBC Pidgin of Monday, 15 March 2021

2021 Oscars: See di full nomination list for 93rd Academy Awards

Di 93rd Academy Awards go take place from multiple locations

Oscar 2021 nominations list don finally land afta many delay sake of di coronavirus pandemic.



Di movies wey dey compete for best picture include"The Father," "Judas and di Black Messiah," "Mank," "Minari," "Nomadland," "Promising Young Woman," "Sound of Metal" and "The Trial of di Chicago 7."



Two women chop nomination for best director for di first time ever with Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland") and Emerald Fennell ("Promising Young Woman").



Dem go also compete against Thomas Vinterberg ("Another Round"), David Fincher ("Mank") and Lee Isaac Chung ("Minari").



Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas announced the Academy Award nominations in a two-part live presentation on Monday via global live stream.



Di 93rd Academy Awards go take place from multiple locations, including di Dolby Theatre, on April 25, after dem don push back di original February 28 date.



Despite di year circumstances, di Academy is determined to put on a stand-out show, one tok-tok pesin for di Academy tok.





See di full list of 2021 Oscar nominations:

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Best Animated Feature Film

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Original Screenplay

Best Original Song

Best Original Score

Best Sound

Best Costume Design

Best Animated Short Film

Best Live-Action Short Film

Best Cinematography

Best Documentary Feature

Best Documentary Short Subject

Best Film Editing

Best International Feature Film

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Best Production Design

Best Visual Effects

"The Father" (Sony Pictures Classics)"Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros.)"Mank" (Netflix)"Minari" (A24)"Nomadland" (Searchlight Pictures)"Promising Young Woman" (Focus Features)"Sound of Metal" (Amazon Studios)"The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix)Thomas Vinterberg ("Another Round")David Fincher ("Mank")Lee Isaac Chung ("Minari")Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland")Emerald Fennell ("Promising Young Woman")Riz Ahmed ("Sound of Metal")Chadwick Boseman ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom")Anthony Hopkins ("The Father")Gary Oldman ("Mank")Steven Yeun ("Minari")Viola Davis ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom")Andra Day ("The United States v. Billie Holiday")Vanessa Kirby ("Pieces of a Woman")Frances McDormand ("Nomadland")Carey Mulligan ("Promising Young Woman")Sacha Baron Cohen ("The Trial of the Chicago 7")Daniel Kaluuya ("Judas and the Black Messiah")Leslie Odom Jr. ("One Night in Miami")Paul Raci ("Sound of Metal")Lakeith Stanfield ("Judas and the Black Messiah")Maria Bakalova ('Borat Subsequent Moviefilm")Glenn Close ("Hillbilly Elegy")Olivia Colman ("The Father")Amanda Seyfried ("Mank")Yuh-jung Youn ("Minari")"Onward" (Pixar)"Over the Moon" (Netflix)"A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon" (Netflix)"Soul" (Pixar)"Wolfwalkers" (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm." Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, Lee Kern; Story by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Nina Pedrad"The Father," Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller"Nomadland," Chloé Zhao"One Night in Miami," Kemp Powers"The White Tiger," Ramin Bahrani"Judas and the Black Messiah." Screenplay by Will Berson, Shaka King; Story by Will Berson, Shaka King, Kenny Lucas, Keith Lucas"Minari," Lee Isaac Chung"Promising Young Woman," Emerald Fennell"Sound of Metal." Screenplay by Darius Marder, Abraham Marder; Story by Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance"The Trial of the Chicago 7," Aaron Sorkin"Fight for You," ("Judas and the Black Messiah"). Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas"Hear My Voice," ("The Trial of the Chicago 7"). Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite"Húsavík," ("Eurovision Song Contest"). Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson"Io Si (Seen)," ("The Life Ahead"). Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini"Speak Now," ("One Night in Miami"). Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth"Da 5 Bloods," Terence Blanchard"Mank," Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross"Minari," Emile Mosseri"News of the World," James Newton Howard"Soul," Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste"Greyhound," Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman"Mank," Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin"News of the World," Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett"Soul," Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker"Sound of Metal," Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh"Emma," Alexandra Byrne"Mank," Trish Summerville"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," Ann Roth"Mulan," Bina Daigeler"Pinocchio," Massimo Cantini Parrini"Burrow" (Disney Plus/Pixar)"Genius Loci" (Kazak Productions)"If Anything Happens I Love You" (Netflix)"Opera" (Beasts and Natives Alike)"Yes-People" (CAOZ hf. Hólamói)"Feeling Through""The Letter Room""The Present""Two Distant Strangers""White Eye""Judas and the Black Messiah," Sean Bobbitt"Mank," Erik Messerschmidt"News of the World," Dariusz Wolski"Nomadland," Joshua James Richards"The Trial of the Chicago 7," Phedon Papamichael"Collective" (Magnolia Pictures and Participant)"Crip Camp" (Netflix)"The Mole Agent" (Gravitas Ventures)"My Octopus Teacher" (Netflix)"Time" (Amazon Studios)"Colette" (Time Travel Unlimited)"A Concerto Is a Conversation" (Breakwater Studios)"Do Not Split" (Field of Vision)"Hunger Ward" (MTV Documentary Films)"A Love Song for Latasha" (Netflix)"The Father," Yorgos Lamprinos"Nomadland," Chloé Zhao"Promising Young Woman," Frédéric Thoraval"Sound of Metal," Mikkel E.G. Nielsen"The Trial of the Chicago 7," Alan Baumgarten"Another Round" (Denmark)"Better Days" (Hong Kong)"Collective" (Romania)"The Man Who Sold His Skin" (Tunisia)"Quo Vadis, Aida?"(Bosnia and Herzegovina)"Emma," Marese Langan, Laura Allen, Claudia Stolze"Hillbilly Elegy," Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal, Jamika Wilson"Mank," Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams, Colleen LaBaff"Pinocchio," Dalia Colli, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti"The Father." Production Design: Peter Francis; Set Decoration: Cathy Featherstone"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." Production Design: Mark Ricker; Set Decoration: Karen O'Hara and Diana Stoughton"Mank." Production Design: Donald Graham Burt; Set Decoration: Jan Pascale"News of the World." Production Design: David Crank; Set Decoration: Elizabeth Keenan"Tenet." Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas"Love and Monsters," Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox"The Midnight Sky," Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins"Mulan," Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram"The One and Only Ivan," Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo Martinez"Tenet," Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher