2021 Diaspora Ghana Property Awards & Exhibition slated for July 5 in UK

Africa’s socio-economic transformation has begun. With her guiding vision to achieve an integrated, prosperous, and peaceful Africa, driven by its own citizens and representing an influential force globally, opportunities are open for businesses and visionary entrepreneurs to seek for partners to expand portfolios to meet the needs that integration of the continental economy will bring to enlarged markets for goods and services that customers may request.



With investment protocol in place, enhancing Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Property portfolios will be created to pursue country and regional developmental agenda. Property Express Group, its UK base is ready to push forward its Diaspora Mortgage Investment drive with its Diaspora Ghana Property Awards and Exhibition 2021 itinerary.



The “award” is customer prioritised aimed at solidifying the base of quality professional developers with their diaspora customers. Intended also at making the basis for inviting new investors in opening up Ghana’s Property & Infrastructure Market



The exhibition will offer nominated award winners the opportunity to promote what they have on offer for diaspora investors. Real Estate and Construction developers who are based in the UK will have the opportunity to dialogue directly, meet these award-winning quality professional developers for partnerships.



So far, six mortgage banks in Ghana namely, Ecobank Ghana Limited, Absa Bank Ghana Limited, GCB Bank, Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited, First National Bank Ghana Limited, and Republic Bank Ghana Limited, have been nominated for the 2021 Diaspora Ghana Property Awards for the category, Best Diaspora Mortgage Provider 2021. This event is scheduled to take place on the 5th of July 2021 at the Porchester Hall, 45 Porchester Place, London W2 5HS.



Various companies would have the opportunity to showcase their mortgage products and innovation during the event and guests present would have the opportunity to probe. Various stakeholders in the real estate industry will be in attendance as well including top business professionals in the UK and around the globe.



Corporate participants would be offered advertising spaces to showcase their brand, service, and products during the event. Participants would have the opportunity and right to vote for the best mortgage provides during the event and prior to the event by visiting the Property Express News Website commencing 30th November 2020.



See you there. Don’t miss out on this grand event! Now, see below the 2020-21 Nominations.



NOMINATED COMPANIES FOR 2020-21



DISAPORA-GHANA PROPERTY AWARDS

www.ghanapropertyawards.com/diaspora



Best Property Marketing Company 2020-2021 Upper Income – Ghana Diaspora

1. Devtraco Limited

2. Goldkey Properties Limited

3. Trasacco Group

4. Buena Vista Homes

5. Expart Gh Relocation Services



Best Property Marketing Company 2020-2021 Affordable Housing – Ghana Diaspora

1. Adom City Estate Company Limited

2. Rehoboth Properties

3. State Housing Company

4. Tema Development Corporation

5. Phastor Limited

6. Lakeside Estate



Best Room Sales of the Year 2020-2021– Ghana Diaspora

1. Meqasa

2. Ghana Prime Properties

3. Akka Kappa Ghana

4. Adom City Estates Company Limited

5. Lakeside Estate



Best Real Estate Management Company 2020-2021– Ghana Expatriates – Diaspora

1. Elzo Building Construction Company

2. Broll Ghana Limited

3. Sphynx (Property Consultants) Ltd.

4. RMK Property Management



REAL ESTATE DESIGN

Best Design Outlay Ghana 2020-2021 – Lower Income

1. Adom City Estates Company Limited

2. Ps Global Limited

3. Denya Developers

4. Lakeside Estate

5. Rehoboth Properties Limited



Best Design Outlay Ghana 2020-2021- Middle Income

1. Buena Vista Homes

2. State Housing Company Limited Ltd

3. CPL Developers Limited

4. Rehoboth Properties Limited

5. Rivonia Limited



Best Design Outlay Ghana 2020-2021 – Upper Income

1. Trasacco Group

2. Whitewall Properties

3. Beaufort Properties

4. Mayfair Estates Limited

5. Chain Homes Limited

6. Goldkey Properties Limited



Best Design Outlay Ghana 2020-2021-Apartment

1. Emerald Properties Limited

2. Goldkey Properties Limited

3. CPL Developers Limited

4. Mayfair Estates Limited

5. Beaufort Properties



Best Design Outlay 2020-2021 – Town House

1. Rivonia Limited

2. Elegant Homes

3. Clifton Homes

4. Devtraco Plus Ghana Limited

5. Purple Park



REAL ESTATE – FINANCING

Best Diaspora Mortgage Company 2020-2021–Ghana

1. Ecobank Ghana Limited

2. Stanbic Bank Ghana

3. Absa Bank Ghana Ltd

4. GCB Bank Limited

5. Republic Bank

6. First National Bank Ghana



Best Diaspora Infrastructure Financing Company of the Year 2020-2021 –Ghana

1. Ghana International Bank

2. NDK Financial Services Limited

3. SDC Finance Limited

4. afb (Ghana) PLC



Best Diaspora Money Transfer Company 2020-2021–Ghana

1. Zeepay Ghana

2. World Remit

3. Unity Link Financial Services

4. Western Union



Best Real Estate Insurance Provider Ghana–2020-2021

1. Allianz Insurance Company Ghana Ltd

2. Millennium Insurance Company Limited

3. Unique Insurance Company Ltd

4. Priority Insurance Company Ltd

5. Vangurd Assurance



OTHER CATEGORY – SUPPORT SERVICES

Best Interior Supply Diaspora 2020-2021– Ghana

1. Black Park Ltd

2. Marcusdot Consult Ltd

3. CCTVIEW Ghana Limited

4. Micasa Interior Limited



Best Door-To-Door Services Diaspora 2020-2021 – Ghana

1. Jobyco Direct

2. Universal Drops

3. Ofiedirect



Special Category – Social

Best Development Provider-Rural Ghana 2020-2021, Diaspora Awards

Adinkra City Projects - Ghana



Best Ambassador Real Estate 2020-2021 – Ghana Diaspora

Yet to be named

