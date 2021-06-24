2021 Census: History of Ghana Population and Housing Census since 1891

BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Ghana dey hold third population and housing census, 11 years after de previous census wey happen in year 2010.



De country no fit conduct de census which for happen after every 10 years last year sake of de outbreak of coronavirus.



Ghana dey conducting 10 year periodic census since 1891 where de country dey under British Colonial administration.



Dis article go help you understand de history of census for Ghana den de periods where de country miss out on population census.



First 'Gold Coast' Census in 1891



De 1891 Census de de first population census wey happen for de country inside.



Dis happen under de authority of British Colonial Administration, during dis time de name of de country be Gold Coast, crown colony of de British under Governor William Edward Maxwell.



1901 - 1931: Five census conducted under British Colonial Rule



British Colonial Administration after de first 1891 Census hold five consecutive ten year censuses in 1901, 1911, 1921 den 1931.



Facts about de number of people who dey inside de country be sketchy but at de time, de population be under 4 million people.



Why no census happen in 1941



For de first time in de history of Ghana (Gold Coast), de country no hold census in 1941.



Dis happen sake of World War I dey in full force at de time wey Britain play key role in dis war wey happen from 1939 to 1945.



1948: Last Census by British Colonial Administration



De British Colonial Administration hold dema last census in 1948 after which power struggles between local political figures like Kwame Nkrumah den de 'Big Six' usher Ghana into Independence in 1957.



1960: First Post-Independence Census



During dis time, Kwame Nkrumah who be Prime Minister of de newly formed Ghana spearhead dis census.



At de end of de population census, dem count about 6.7 million inhabitants for Ghana.



1970 Census



Ten years after de first post-independence census, de 1970 the national census registered 8.5 million people.



Dis figure represent some 27 percent increase in de population size compared to 1960.



1980: No Census sake of political instability



In 1980, de national census no fit happen sake of political instability at de time.



During dis time, 1979 Coup by J.J Rawlings lead to major tensions in de country.



Despite say he hand over power to civilian rule under leadership of Dr Hilla Limann, de military continue to interfere in de politics of Ghana.



J.J Rawlings stage second coup wey overthrow Dr Limann in 1981.



1984 Census: Double population growth



De 1984 population census under military rule of the PNDC leader, J.J Rawlings record 12.3 million people for Ghana.



Dis figure represent double population growth compared to 1960 where de country be just about 6 million.



One major contribution to dis spike be de political tensions between Ghana and Nigeria popularly called 'Ghana Must Go' in 1983.



Nigeria deport some 1 million Ghanaians who all migrate back to Ghana, adding up instantly to de growth numbers.



2000 and 2010: Population and Housing Census under Fourth Republic



Despite say Ghana no hold population census after 1984 for many years.



Statisticians estimate say with an annual growth rate of 3.4 percent over de period, de country record 18.9 million people.



By 2010, de population of Ghana reach 24.7 million but over de years, analysts peg de current population at 30 million.



De 2021 population census go see de total number of people in Ghana going beyond 30 million.



