2021 Africa Cup of Nations: We will do much better - Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac vows

Sports News of Saturday, 8 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana coach, Milovan Rajevac, has said he is convinced of much better performance from his team ahead of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon.



The Black Stars in a pre-AFCON friendly lost 3-0 in Doha.



The defeat left many Ghanaians questioning the quality of the team ahead of the tournament.



However, the Serbian trainer remains optimistic ahead of the competition which begins on Sunday, January 9, 2022.



“At the AFCON, we will have the ability to play against some of the big teams like Morocco and Gabon," the Serbian trainer as quoted by CAFonline.com.



"We have the opportunity to get to know the teams even better. But time is on our side for more matches, and we will do much better at the AFCON," he added.



Ghana has been drawn in Group C alongside Morocco, Gabon and the Comoros Island.



The four-time African champions will begin their AFCON campaign with a game against Morocco on Monday.



Milovan Rajevac, who is on a one-year renewable contract has been tasked by the Ghana Football Association [GFA] to steer the team to end the country's 40 years AFCON trophy drought.



The 63-year-old will pocket $300,000 should he win the trophy.