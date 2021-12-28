2021 Africa Cup of Nations: Senegal to open camp in Rwanda on Friday

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Senegal are expected in Rwanda on Friday, 31 December 2021, to start training for next month's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Last week, head coach Aliou Cissé announced a 27-man squad, including big-name players Sadio Mane of Liverpool, Chelsea's first choice Édouard Mendy and Ismaila Sarr of Watford.



The foreign-based legion re expected to join the team on 3 January 2022, seven days before their first game in Cameroon.



The home-based Teranga Lions squad are expected to report to camp this week ahead of the continental tournament.



Senegal are in Group B and will open their campaign against Zimbabwe on 10 January before facing Guinea on 14 January.



Their final match will be against the Flames of Malawi four days later.



Senegal were runners-up at the 2019 tournament in Egypt, which for the first time had 24 countries compete.