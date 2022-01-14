2021 Africa Cup of Nations: Nobody believes in us, we are here to prove them wrong- Milovan Rajevac

Sports News of Friday, 14 January 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac is determined to prove his doubters wrong with his young squad at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.



The Black Stars takes on Morocco in their opening Group C game at the Ahmadou Ahidjio Sports Stadium on Monday.



The Serbian coach named 18 debutants in his 28-man squad and has one of the youngest teams at the tournament.



Speaking to the media at the pre-match conference, Milovan Rajevac is optimistic his team will go far in the tournament.



“Nobody believes us. Nobody rates us as favorites for this tournament but we are here to prove them wrong. It's good for us”



Ghana is hoping to end its 40-year AFCON title drought at this year’s tournament.



The Black Stars are in Group C alongside Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.



