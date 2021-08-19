2021 Africa Cup of Nations: Full schedule of Ghana matches revealed

Sports News of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana will open their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Group C match against Morocco on January 10, 2022.



The four-time champions will then battle Gabon on January 14.



The Black Stars will then travel to Garoua on January 18 to battle less-fancied Comoros.



The Ghanaians have drawn the three other Nations after Tuesday's draw in Cameroon.



Ghana will be based in the capital Yaounde and will play their opening two matches there before travelling to Garoua for the final group game against Comoros.



The tournament is scheduled to be hosted by Cameroon, and will take place from 9 January to 6 February 2022.



