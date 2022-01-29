2021 AFCON quarter final preview: Hosts Cameroon faces another hurdle in Gambia

Sports News of Saturday, 29 January 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Host nation Cameroon gets the ball rolling in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations when they lock horns with Gambia at the Douala Stadium on Saturday.



Gambia have enjoyed a sensational debut at the tournament, claiming three wins and keeping three clean sheets from their four games, and will look to cause another major upset.



The Scorpions, who are making their first appearance at the tournament, kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Mauritania on January 12, before holding out for an impressive 1-1 draw with Mali four days later.



Tom Saintfiet's men wrapped up the group stages in style as they stunned Tunisia to a 1-0 victory at the Limbe Omnisport Stadium last Thursday courtesy of a 93rd-minute winner from Ablie Jallow.



Gambia carried on their habit of causing upsets into the knockout stages of the tournament as they put on a sensational show of class to grind out a 1-0 victory over Guinea in Kouekong last time out.



In what was their third 1-0 victory at the competition, Bologna forward Musa Barrow came up trumps for the Stade Omnisports de Bafoussam when he struck the winner in the 71st minute to send Guinea crashing out of the tournament.



Meanwhile, just three games away from conquering the continent, Cameroon will feel delighted by their performance on home soil and confident in their chances of going all the way.



The Indomitable Lions enjoyed an unbeaten run in the group stages, claiming successive wins over Burkina Faso and Ethiopia in their opening two games, before being held to a 1-1 draw by Cape Verde in their final group game.



With seven points from three games, Cameroon secured smooth passage into the knockout stages after finishing at the summit of Group A, three points above Burkina Faso and Cape Verde, who were level on four points.



Toni Conceicao's side continued their charge for their sixth Africa Cup of Nations title last time out when they claimed a 2-1 victory over a Coronavirus-hit Comoros side when they squared off at the Paul Biya Stadium.



After Karl Toko Ekambi opened the scoring just before the half-hour mark, Vincent Aboubakar continued his sensational goalscoring form as he doubled the advance in the 70th minute before Youssouf M'Changama scored an absolute beauty from a free-kick to pull one back for the newcomers.



Cameroon head into Saturday's game unbeaten in each of their last eight games across all competitions, picking up an impressive seven wins and one draw since a 2-1 loss at the hands of Ivory Coast back in September's World Cup qualification clash.



Gambia's possible starting lineup: Jobe; Modou, Colley, Sanneh, Tore; Marreh, Adams, Darboe; Colley, Barrow, Ceesay.



Cameroon possible starting lineup: Onana; Fai, Moukoudi, Ngadeu, Tolo; Hongla, Anguissa, Ngamaleu, Ekambi; Aboubakar, Choupo-Moting.