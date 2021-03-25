2021 AFCON qualifiers: Kwame Opoku to start for Ghana against South Africa

Sports News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Former Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Opoku is set to start on his Ghana debut against South Africa on Thursday in their penultimate 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Johannesburg.



Opoku, who earned his debut senior national team call-up, has been assertive in training and earned the trust of coach CK Akonnor.



The 25-year-old will be paired with Trabzonspor striker Caleb Ekuban who has scored 8 goals in 24 league appearances in the Turkish Super Lig.



Opoku netted nine goals in the first half of the Ghana Premier League.



He has been signed by Algerian giants USM Alger and would join his new club after the international break.



There will be pressure on the budding striker who only played competitive top-flight football this season with Kotoko.



