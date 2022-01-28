2021 AFCON fiasco: Nyaho Tamakole rejects calls for Commission of Inquiry

Sports News of Friday, 28 January 2022

Former chairman of the Ghana Football Association, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, has kicked against calls for a commission of inquiry to probe the Black Stars’ performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Calls for a commission of inquiry to investigate Ghana’s worst-ever result in the history of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations gained grounds in Parliament on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, during a debate on the Black Stars early exit.



Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central Constituency, Patrick Yaw Boamah led the conversation in the House when he called for a commission of inquiry to investigate the mode of player selection ahead of the 2021 continental tournament in Cameroon.



Patrick Yaw Boamah stated that the approach of the Ghana Football Association in selecting players for the Black Stars is not prudent.



But Nyaho Tamakole has said that the country has no time for another commission of inquiry when the previous ones have not been used by the state and other stakeholders.



“There is no need for a probe now. We don’t have time for probes at the moment and what we need now is a long-term program because we are not strong anymore. We need a long-term program where no player will be indispensable in the national team and when we do that, we will get a competitive team and that will be good for the Black Stars,” he told Joy News in an interview.



“Even in this country when commissions are set up what do we do with their findings. People have been caught red-handed during these probes but nothing has been done about it. We need to do is to focus on how to improve our game and what Parliament can do is to make sure that governments invest in grassroots football,” he added while reacting to calls for a probe from Parliament.