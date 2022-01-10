2021 AFCON: We will deliver AFCON trophy with our last blood—Dede

Sports News of Monday, 10 January 2022

Source: GNA

Skipper of the Black Stars, Andre Dede Ayew, has stated the readiness of the team to deliver the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Trophy.



“AFCON is a very tough competition. We are seen as under-dogs in this competition and it is okay. Teams have proved they have improved so, we will go with determination, hunger to prove a point.



“We will die on the pitch. We will die to the end and make sure every player who wears the jersey will sweat with his last energy to get the desired results. We will fight with our last blood to deliver the AFCON title for Ghanaians," he said.



The 32-year-old forward, who said this at a press conference on Sunday, January 9, at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaoundè, said the team would not relent on its efforts to grab the coveted trophy.



Ghana will begin her AFCON campaign against Morocco tomorrow, Monday, and poised to grab the maximum points ahead of the remaining two group matches.



Ghana is housed in Group C, alongside Morocco, Comoros and Gabon.



The biennial competition, from January 09 to February 06, will see 24 teams battling for the ultimate trophy.