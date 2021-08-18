2021 AFCON: We have a balanced group with Ghana, Morocco and Comoros - Gabon coach Patrice Neveu

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Gabon national team coach, Patrice Neveu claims his side has been drawn in a balanced 2021 Africa Cup of Nations group and aims at making it out to the next round.



The Panthers were paired in Group C alongside giants Ghana and Morocco and newbies Comoros during a draw ceremony on Tuesday.



The draw took place in Yaounde, the capital city of Cameroon.



"On first reading, one can think that certain teams can easily become detached. I know that with the team that we have, there is the potential to go to the next round, that will be the main objective," he said.



"I also think that with our opponents it is a group that will balance itself out. Afterwards, you have to win the matches you need.



Moreover, the French gaffer says he believes in the capabilities of his team.



"I don't want to make predictions beforehand but I know what we have the team.



The flagship African football competition will kick off on 9 January 2021 and ends on 6 February 2021 in Cameroon.