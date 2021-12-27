2021 AFCON: Tunisia name only18 players for Cameroon trip

Soccer News of Monday, 27 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Tunisia coach Mondher Kebaier has named only 18 players in his final squad to Cameroon for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



The list includes three Egyptian Premier League players-Zamalek duo Hamza Mathlouthi and Seifeddine Jaziri and Al Ahly's Ali Maaloul.



But Pyramids FC striker Fakhreddine Ben Youssef was left-out.



Also, midfielders Ferjani Sassi and Naim Sliti as well as captain Youssef Msakni, despite having reached the Arab Cup final.



Manchester United's Hannibal Mejbri was not called-up, despite having had an impressive Arab Cup campaign.



The Carthage Eagles start their campaign on 12 January against Mali, before facing opponents Mauritania and Gambia.



Tunisia Full squad:



Goalkeepers: El-Bechir Ben Said, Farouk Ben Mostafa, Ayman Dahman, Ali Jemal.



Defenders: Mohamed Drager, Wajdi Kechrida, Hamza Mathlouthi, Belal Ifa, Montasser El-Talbi, Ali Maaloul, Ali El-Abdi, Mohamed Amine Ben Hamida.



Midfielders: Aïssa Bilal Laïdouni, Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, Ghilal Al-Shalali, Hamza Rafia.



Strikers: Issam Jebali and Seifeddine Jaziri.



